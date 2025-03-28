Volvo backs sodium-ion battery firm

Swedish battery innovator Altris has announced a strategic investment from Volvo Cars Tech Fund, alongside a new product development partnership with the carmaker.

The agreement marks Volvo Cars’ first collaboration with a sodium-ion battery developer and signals interest in exploring the technology for future battery energy storage systems (BESS) and related applications.

Founded in 2017, Altris has rapidly advanced its sodium-ion battery offering, developing patented Prussian White cathode materials, alongside cell designs and production frameworks.

Volvo Cars’ involvement will support Altris in scaling its sodium-ion technology for commercial use, particularly for grid storage and energy applications.

While sodium-ion batteries are not currently intended for use in Volvo’s electric vehicles, the partnership could help diversify the supply chain and lower the cost of sustainable energy storage.

“This collaboration will enable us to accelerate the development and commercialisation of our sodium-ion batteries,” said Christer Bergquist, interim CEO at Altris. “We are thrilled to welcome Volvo Cars Tech Fund as an investor and partner.”

Ann-Sofie Ekberg, CEO of Volvo Cars Tech Fund, added: “We believe Altris’ technology has the potential to transform the battery market by providing more sustainable solutions, at a fraction of the cost.”

Altris’ batteries use materials like salt, wood, iron and air, making them safe, recyclable and cost-effective.

With the global uptake of EVs and concerns around lithium ion batteries in terms of resouces and fire risk, new battery techologies are being explored.