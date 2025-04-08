British Gas to take over Rebel Energy consumers

Ofgem has appointed British Gas to take over the customers of Rebel Energy Supply Ltd, following the supplier’s collapse from the market.

The move affects 84,000 domestic and 6,000 non-domestic customers, who will now be supplied by British Gas.

The transition was completed on Sunday 6 April 2025 and customers will experience no disruption in their energy supply.

Ofgem has assured customers that any funds currently in credit with Rebel Energy will be protected and transferred to British Gas.

Additionally, domestic customers will be protected by the energy price cap under their new supplier.

Tim Jarvis, Director General for Markets at Ofgem, said: “Making sure consumers face as little disruption as possible when a supplier exits the market is our number one priority, so I am pleased to confirm we have appointed British Gas for customers of Rebel Energy.

“All credit balances remain protected and there will be no interruption to their energy supply while the switch is taking place.”

Once the transfer is complete, customers will be placed on a competitive tariff but can choose to switch suppliers without incurring exit fees.

Ofgem encourages customers to wait until the transfer process is fully completed before considering other options.

British Gas will be contacting all affected customers in the coming days to inform them of the changes.