Ancient sailing ship starts round the world climate science quest

Kongsberg Discovery equips historic sailing ship for a global climate voyage to explore ocean health
11/04/2025 11:15 AM
An ancient Norwegian sailing ship is surfing the oceans once again now in the name of cutting edge climate science.

Kongsberg Discovery has joined the One Ocean Expedition, by transforming Norway’s 111-year-old sailing ship, Statsraad Lehmkuhl, into a modern research vessel.

Leaving today the vessel will begin a 12-month, 26-port voyage across three continents to monitor marine ecosystems, assess climate impacts and raise awareness of ocean health.

Now equipped with an array of Kongsberg Discovery’s latest technology, the ship includes equipment for measuring ocean currents, an advanced hydrophone cluster for recording underwater soundscapes and inertial navigation system.

Haakon Vatle, CEO and expedition leader of One Ocean Expedition, praised the collaboration:

Statsraad Lehmkuhl is now a world-class ocean research vessel thanks to Kongsberg’s support. This technology will help us unlock critical data and raise global understanding of ocean conditions.”

The diverse expedition crew will include scientists, students and policy influencers. Key missions involve recording marine mammal movements, tracking underwater pollution and measuring currents to study their impact on marine life.

