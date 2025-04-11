West Midlands Mayor backs EV powered parcel deliveries

West Midlands Mayor Richard Parker visited the University of Warwick earlier this week to see a glimpse into future parcel delivery.

He witnessed the trials of futuristic electric cargo vehicles that could eventually replace petrol and diesel vans on our roads.

The trials, part of the Last Mile Logistics Project, are supported by funding from the West Midlands Innovation Programme, which is part of the region’s Innovation Accelerator initiative.

West Midlands Combined Authority

The project uses the university’s ‘mini city’ campus as a testbed for a small fleet of low-speed electric vehicles. These vehicles are designed to cut congestion, reduce emissions and improve air quality.

As the trials progress, the project team plans to collaborate with the Department for Transport to explore how these vehicles can be made legal for use on UK roads and cycle lanes.

The government is backing my plan to invest in top talent and tech so we can reduce our carbon emissions and get everyone to net zero while creating jobs. That’s how I’m going to build cleaner communities and a stronger, more prosperous economy.” Richard Parker, West Midlands Mayor

The Last Mile Logistics Project, a partnership between the University of Warwick and Transport for West Midlands (TfWM), is part of a broader effort to establish the West Midlands as an assembly hub for electric delivery vehicles.