EDF turns to the sun with solar switch on

EDF Renewables has switched on its first-ever solar farm in the UK – and it’s already delivering clean energy to thousands of homes, while handing over cash to the local community.

The 49.9MW Sutton Bridge solar farm in Lincolnshire quietly began generating power last year – but now EDF has officially confirmed the site is fully operational and helping to power more than 9,000 households with zero-carbon electricity.

It’s a major milestone for the energy giant, which already runs 45 wind and battery projects across the UK.

Sutton Bridge is the first of three solar sites the company switched on last year, marking a major expansion into large-scale solar.

Hot on the heels of the solar launch, South Holland District Council has just given the green light for a battery storage system to be built on-site. The battery will help stabilise the grid by soaking up power when demand is low and sending it back out when needed – a crucial bit of kit as more renewables come online.

As well as generating green energy, EDF is handing out green cash too. A £20,000-a-year community benefit fund has been launched, managed by the Lincolnshire Community Foundation, to support local projects and organisations.

The company plans to build more solar and battery sites across the UK as it pushes towards a cleaner energy future – and says it wants to be a good neighbour while doing it.