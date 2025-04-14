Microsoft inks deal to remove carbon from pulp and paper industry

Microsoft has signed an agreement to scale up the removal of carbon dioxide from the pulp and paper industry in the US.

The technology giant will purchase 3.685 million tonnes of carbon dioxide removal (CDR) credits over 12 years from CO280’s first carbon capture project at a mill.

The project, which is expected to come into operation in 2028, will capture and permanently store biogenic carbon emissions.

The latest deal supports Microsoft’s goal of becoming a carbon-negative company by 2030.

Brian Marrs, Senior Director of Energy & Carbon Removal at Microsoft said: “Microsoft is pleased to announce this deal with the team at CO280, which has proven how to combine innovative engineering with strong commercial development towards creating affordable and scalable carbon removal solutions.

“The CO280 strategy of adding carbon removal to existing paper mills is an efficient way to quickly scale carbon removal and bolster investment and jobs into timberland communities across the United States.”

The pulp and paper industry in the US is estimated to emit around 88 million tonnes of biogenic CO2 per year.