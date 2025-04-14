Wrightbus pledges £25m to roll out zero-emission buses

Wrightbus has announced its commitment to invest £25 million to support the rollout of zero-emission buses.

The new funding will accelerate the next-generation of electric and hydrogen-powered buses, potentially creating “dozens” of new jobs and slashing emissions.

It includes £10 million to develop the “world’s most efficient” double-decker and single-decker electric bus – the Wrightbus StreetDeck Electroliner, with extended range and rapid charging times.

It is said to have the potential to travel up to 200 miles on a single charge and recharge in 2.5 hours.

Around £5 million will be used to develop the UK’s “first” hydrogen-powered coach, which is expected to be released within 18 months. It will be capable of travelling up to 1,000km on a single refuel.

A total of £5 million will be used for product validation and the remaining £5 million for a telematics system – an advanced vehicle monitoring system that collects real-time performance data for operators.

The system will help improve efficiency, lower costs, extend vehicle lifespands and enable fleet operators to optimise routes.

Science and Technology Secretary Peter Kyle said: “Investing in innovation is central to our Plan for Change but public investment alone is not enough to ensure British businesses remain at the cutting edge of global industries.

“Wrightbus is proof that businesses backing R&D deliver real-world impact – for both the company themselves and the local region – creating new high-quality jobs, strengthening supply chains across sectors and delivering the new industries of the future.”

Wrightbus recently surpassed 50 million zero-emission miles, preventing more than 85,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions compared to diesel alternatives.