Oslo’s self-driving EVs hit the road

Look again – Oslo motorists are now sharing the streets with five self driving cars!

A pioneering trial in the Groruddalen district has marked a major milestone in sustainable transport, with the autonomous cars now operating as part of the EU-funded ULTIMO initiative.

The project aims to create the world’s first large-scale, on-demand autonomous public transport service.

The goal is to reduce emissions, improve access and cut congestion by replacing private cars with shared, electric alternatives.

Christian Willoch, Executive Adviser at Ruter, Oslo’s public transport authority said:

“We are talking about integrating shared autonomous vehicles as part of public transport. We believe that to have an impact in our area and get people to reconsider using their private car, we may need around 500 vehicles.”

Unlike fixed-line systems, these vehicles respond to real-time demand and operate autonomously within defined zones.

Using radar, 3D maps and cameras, the electric SUVs navigate safely, currently under the supervision of onboard safety operators.

Early feedback from passengers has been positive, and ULTIMO’s app is now live in Oslo, allowing the public to book shared rides.

While there’s no charge during the pilot, pricing models are being studied with an eye to future commercial rollout.