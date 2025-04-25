Liverpool Bay carbon capture project gets funding

Italian energy giant Eni has reached financial close on its Liverpool Bay Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) project.

This marks a pivotal moment for the UK’s industrial decarbonisation efforts and the wider HyNet CCS Cluster.

This milestone secures the infrastructure needed to capture and store carbon emissions from North West England and North Wales, helping transform the region into a low-carbon industrial hub.

The Liverpool Bay CCS project will store CO₂ in Eni’s depleted gas fields beneath the Irish Sea.

With construction now underway, the project is expected to create 2,000 jobs and drive investment into local supply chains.

The Carbon Capture and Storage Association (CCSA) described the development as “a huge step forward for the CCUS industry” and critical to revitalising the region’s energy-intensive industries.

The project includes over 180 kilometres of pipeline and repurposed offshore platforms that will transport captured carbon for permanent storage.

Initially, 4.5 million tonnes of CO₂ will be stored annually, scaling up to 10 million tonnes by 2030. The wider HyNet Cluster is expected to support 6,000 long-term jobs by 2035.

CCUS-enabled projects now able to move forward include EET Hydrogen’s 350-MW low-carbon hydrogen plant, CCS-enabled Energy-from-Waste sites from Encyclis and Viridor and Heidelberg Materials’ cement plant in Padeswood.

Olivia Powis, CEO of the CCSA, said:

Eni’s Liverpool Bay CCS project in HyNet is a huge step forward for the CCUS industry and demonstrates the UK’s global leadership in industrial decarbonisation. “Capitalising on this well-earned momentum is equally essential. This means advancing the next CCUS clusters and projects and providing a route to market.”