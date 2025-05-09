National Energy Theft Unit moves step closer

Plans for a dedicated Energy Theft Unit (ETU) are advancing, following the formal submission of a proposal to Ofgem to amend the Retail Energy Code (REC).

If approved, the unit would be established and funded by energy suppliers in partnership with the City of London Police.

The ETU is designed to act as a national enforcement body, targeting serious and organised energy theft across Great Britain.

It will work closely with police and industry partners to investigate dangerous meter tampering and illegal connections, which pose major safety hazards and financial losses.

Jon Dixon, Director of Strategy and Development at RECCo, said:

Energy theft is dangerous and has resulted in the deaths of innocent people, including children. It is not a victimless crim, and the cost of the stolen energy is passed directly onto customers.”

The unit would also work alongside a newly proposed Referral Assessment Service (RAS) that would help triage cases, analyse evidence and improve communication between energy firms and law enforcement.

Energy theft leads to house fires, gas explosions and fatalities, often linked to criminal networks.

By creating a specialised national team, the industry hopes to streamline investigations, reduce crime and protect the public.

RECCo has included the ETU in its 2025–2028 Forward Work Plan, following broad industry support.

If approved, the unit would operate for an initial three-year term and cover the whole of Great Britain, offering consistent support to local police forces and a single point of contact for suppliers.

In addition to safety benefits, tackling theft could lead to financial savings for consumers, as the cost of stolen energy is currently shared across all bills.

Suspected energy theft can be reported anonymously at www.stayenergysafe.co.uk.