Hinkley Point C could be ‘transformational’

The latest socio-economic report on Hinkley Point C reveals the transformative impact the project is having on the South West and beyond.

There are 26,000 workers across Britain now contributing to the construction of the UK’s first new nuclear power station in a generation.

Currently employing 18,000 people directly, including 12,000 on site, the project is at peak construction and expected to grow further.

An additional 8,000 workers are supporting the project through a national supply chain spanning over 4,000 businesses.

Over £5.3 billion has been spent with South West suppliers, with 70% of the 1,500 apprentices trained coming from the region.

More than 14,000 individuals have gained new skills through the project’s Centres of Excellence and 35% of the workforce comes from the UK’s most deprived areas.

Stuart Crooks, Hinkley Point C’s Managing Director, said: “Our huge scale gives us the opportunity to be a force for good and a catalyst for change. We’re driving growth across Britain and in our region by giving thousands of people new skills and helping businesses to expand.”

Local benefits include a 10% rise in productivity in Bridgwater compared to surrounding towns and a tenfold increase in medium-sized companies near the project compared to the regional average.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said: “This report demonstrates how our mission to become a clean energy superpower will grow the economy and create thousands of jobs.”

Firms like Berry & Escott in Bridgwater, Exentec Hargreaves in Bury and Ledwood in West Wales have expanded significantly thanks to contracts with Hinkley Point C, supporting new jobs and apprenticeships.

Matt Tudor of Bridgwater & Taunton College added: “It has positioned the South West as a leading centre for nuclear and engineering excellence.”

The report shows that Hinkley Point C is laying the groundwork for future nuclear projects like Sizewell C and small modular reactors, creating long-term value and energy resilience.