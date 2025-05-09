Royal Mail gives stamp of approval to EV trucks

Royal Mail has launched a trial of its first-ever electric trucks in partnership with UK-based EV specialist Magtec.

Supported by an £800,000 grant from Innovate UK, the two new 19-tonne vehicles will be tested in real-world conditions to compare their performance with Royal Mail’s existing fleet.

The trucks will operate from Royal Mail’s Greenford Mail Centre in North West London, transporting mail to and from nearby delivery offices.

Featuring the iconic red Royal Mail livery, the trucks offer a flexible range of up to 125 miles on a single charge and maintain highway speeds of up to 56mph, making them ideal for urban and regional deliveries.

Magtec’s MEV190 truck is built here and features a 300kWh battery system, fast-charging capability and a robust driveline with a 200kW electric motor.

Around 90% of components are manufactured in-house, reflecting Magtec’s 30+ years of EV innovation. The vehicle is designed to meet the rigorous demands of last-mile logistics and inter-urban operations while offering zero tailpipe emissions.

Anna Pearson, Fleet Innovation and Environment Manager at Royal Mail, said:

“This trial supports our Steps to Zero strategy and helps us explore how we can decarbonise our national distribution fleet of over 4,000 trucks.”

Marcus Jenkins, CTO at Magtec, added:

“This collaboration demonstrates how British EV technology can support the decarbonisation goals of major fleet operators like Royal Mail.”

Royal Mail already operates the UK’s largest electric delivery fleet, with over 7,000 electric vans expected in service by July 2025.

The company aims to achieve Net-Zero by 2040 and has already cut Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 18% in two years.