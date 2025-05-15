Majority of business leaders say lack of funding blocks net zero progress

A new poll of delegates at the Congress of Business has revealed that 62% of business leaders see financial constraints as the main barrier stopping their organisations from reaching net zero targets.

Held in Glasgow, the event gathered 400 international business leaders to discuss how to accelerate sustainability and unlock the economic potential of a low-carbon future.

Part of Glasgow Climate Week, the Congress builds on the legacy of COP26 and brings together global businesses through the British Chambers of Commerce network.

Despite the financial barriers, the poll highlighted optimism and ambition across the business community.

Some 91% of leaders viewed climate change as a catalyst for innovation in their sector, while 84% believed investing in green technology would unlock new opportunities for growth.

However, 78% said they lacked the support needed to cut their emissions and 43% felt there was insufficient guidance available to help them move forward.

Stuart Patrick, chief executive of Glasgow Chamber of Commerce, said: “Businesses want to move faster on net zero but the lack of financial support is holding them back. We must address these constraints to unlock the job creation and economic benefits a sustainable economy promises.”