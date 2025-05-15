Greener learning from Wolverhampton university

The University of Wolverhampton has launched a major £11 million decarbonisation project at its Walsall Campus, aiming to reduce carbon emissions by 1,000 tonnes each year.

Delivered in partnership with Vital Energi, the project features a multi-technology energy solution incorporating heat pumps, solar PV, and a low-carbon heat network.

Gas-fired systems will be replaced by a cascade air-to-water heat pump system that recovers heat from the air and raises it to usable temperatures for campus buildings.

The system also recycles chilled water from the heat pumps to reduce the need for chillers in summer months.

Solar panels will be installed across rooftops to generate renewable electricity on-site. Additional energy efficiency upgrades include new air conditioning controls, pipework insulation, and advanced heating and cooling systems.

A new district heating network will supply low-carbon heat to five campus buildings.

The university will also create a ‘Living Lab’ offering students and researchers real-world opportunities to study the impacts of these technologies and contribute to operational insights.

The project is backed by £8.6 million in funding from the Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme, administered by Salix Finance on behalf of the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero.

It is due to complete by March 2026.