Operating system to run your city?

Cologne-based startup dataMatters, a spin-off of RWTH Aachen University, has unveiled urbanOS, which it calls the world’s first operating system designed specifically for Smart Cities.

The system is already being piloted in 20 cities across Germany, Belgium, France and the Netherlands.

Designed for cities of all sizes, urbanOS enables digital management of traffic, waste, energy and more.

“urbanOS is the digital town hall for Smart Cities and is already being tested in several cities,” said founder Dr. Daniel Trauth.

It uses sensors, a secure municipal data space and artificial intelligence (AI) to create real-time insights in a dashboard called the urbanCockpit. urbanOS also features an app store where municipal and private services can be accessed and integrated.

“Municipalities want a Smart City – but not a surveillance city,” said Dr. Trauth.

In Dormagen, sensors on streetlights track pollution and foot traffic, aiding planning and environmental protection.

Smart waste bins optimise garbage routes, cutting costs by 20% and emissions by 30%.

With the global Smart City market expected to reach $4 trillion by 2030, urbanOS enters the field at a crucial moment.

Dr. Trauth noted, “The challenges of urbanisation can only be addressed through Smart Cities.”