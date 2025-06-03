Your flights are about to get greener simply by changing direction!

Flightpaths across the nation are set for a major shake-up under government plans to modernise outdated airspace rules, promising quicker journeys, fewer delays and lower emissions.

The Department for Transport has laid out legislation to enable the largest overhaul of British airspace since the 1950s.

With air traffic expected to nearly double in the next 20 years, the new UK Airspace Design Service (UKADS) will be tasked with redesigning routes to cut congestion in the skies and deliver cleaner, more efficient flying.

Run by NATS (En Route) plc, UKADS will be fully operational by the end of 2025 and will start with a complete redesign of London’s heavily congested airspace.

Ministers say modernising flightpaths could allow planes to climb faster, descend more smoothly and avoid the fuel-burning delays caused by circling above airports.

One project in the south west has already shown what’s possible—cutting 12,000 tonnes of carbon annually, equivalent to powering seven global flights.

Nationwide, emissions savings could be even greater, while reducing noise for residents living under flight routes.

Karen Dee, Chief Executive of AirportsUK, the trade association for UK airports, said:

The UK’s airspace is a critical piece of our national infrastructure and these proposals will help modernise it, bringing forward new technologies and routing methods that will make it more efficient, cleaner, and provide passengers with a better experience.

Modernising the ‘skyways’ unlocks more airspace capacity, paving the way for airport expansion and supporting thousands of jobs in tourism, aviation and emerging technologies.

The government says new designs will eventually enable routes for drones and flying taxis, fuelling British innovation and tech jobs.

Expansion at Heathrow alone could add 100,000 jobs and help secure its place as a global hub. Transport officials will work with the Civil Aviation Authority to oversee the rollout and maintain independent oversight.

Aviation may be hard to decarbonise – but smarter flightpaths are a low-hanging win.