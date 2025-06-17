Disconnected – new EV drivers nowhere to be seen

Electric vehicle (EV) drivers are happier than ever with their choice – but the next wave of converts may not be coming.

That’s the stark message from Shell’s 2025 Recharge Driver Survey, which finds a widening gap between the enthusiasm of current EV owners and the reluctance of petrol and diesel drivers to make the switch.

The survey of 15,000 drivers across Europe, the US and China reveals that nine in ten EV drivers plan to stick with electric for their next car.

Confidence is up, range anxiety is down and nearly three-quarters (72%) say public charging options have improved. In short, EVs are delivering – but the entry point remains out of reach for many.

The problem? Cost.

Interest in EVs among internal combustion engine (ICE) drivers is flatlining – and in Europe, it’s falling fast.

Just 41% of non-EV drivers say they’re considering switching, down from 48% last year.

In the US, the number has dropped from 34% to 31%.

A full 43% of European drivers still on petrol or diesel name affordability as their biggest barrier.

David Bunch, Group Executive Vice President of Shell Mobility & Convenience, didn’t hold back:

The relatively high cost of owning an electric vehicle, combined with broader economic pressures, are making it a difficult decision for new consumers. The 20% VAT on public charging certainly isn’t helping.”

The plateau comes despite rising satisfaction among EV owners.

Many no longer keep a second ICE vehicle as backup – in Europe, single-EV households now make up 54%, up from 49% in 2024. In China, that number has soared to 89%.

But the European experience still lags. Only 51% of European drivers say charger reliability has improved in the past year, compared to 80% in the US. And just 17% think public charging offers good value for money – a far cry from 71% in the US and 69% in China.

Even support for phasing out petrol and diesel is conditional. While 44% of European ICE drivers back such policies, only half would stick with that position if EVs remain expensive or if charging infrastructure doesn’t improve.

Mr Bunch added: “With the right policies and industry collaboration, we can make the transition affordable for consumers and attractive for investors.

“But more must be done to stimulate demand and ensure no one is left behind in the shift to cleaner transport.”

Without further support, particularly to bring prices down, Europe risks losing momentum – and leaving its EV revolution half-finished.