National rollout of ‘Go Renewable’ platform

A successful pilot in South West England has paved the way for a nationwide rollout of Go Renewable, a new service helping homeowners make the switch to clean energy without the confusion.

Backed by Energy Saving Trust and quality standards body MCS, Go Renewable is now launching in 12 new areas.

It aims to cut through the complexity around heat pumps, solar panels and other low-carbon technologies by offering clear, independent guidance and a seamless online journey from interest to installation.

The platform is designed to take the hassle out of going green.

For homeowners who are ready to act, it provides a detailed home survey and Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) review for a one-off fee starting at £300.

That means no more juggling multiple site visits to compare quotes. Instead, one trusted survey delivers the facts needed to move forward with confidence.

Once a home has been assessed, users can post their project on Go Renewable’s online marketplace and connect with MCS certified installers.

Everything from quote comparisons to communications is handled through the hub, making it easy to manage the whole process in one place.

When the homeowner is ready, they can schedule the installation directly, without the back-and-forth usually involved.

For those still exploring their options, the platform also offers a free online home assessment tool.

This gives a quick overview of a property’s suitability for technologies like solar PV or heat pumps, along with estimated costs and funding opportunities.

With the government pushing to decarbonise homes and reach net zero, services this could help unlock a bigger wave of installations by removing common blockers: uncertainty, admin burden and finding trusted suppliers.

To find out how easy it could be to start your switch to renewable energy, visit gorenewable.org.uk.