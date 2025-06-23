Sharing is caring – the future of transport?

The way we move through cities is about to change fast. With more car sharing and micro transport such as e-scooters and bikes.

A new study from Juniper Research forecasts that the global shared mobility userbase will surge by 46% over the next three years — jumping from 1.4 billion in 2025 to more than 2 billion by 2028.

This rapid rise will be driven by smarter on-demand platforms integrating everything from ride-hailing to micromobility — think eBikes, eScooters and city-ready e-mopeds — into single, seamless apps.

But while the tech is racing ahead, the infrastructure is struggling to keep up.

The report warns that micromobility is still significantly underused.

With services split across rival platforms and patchy integration with public transport, many urban journeys are still dominated by private cars. That’s holding back the shift to truly multimodal travel.

Thomas Wilson, the report’s author, said: “In the short term, micromobility vendors must seek to adopt standards and pursue public/private partnerships to integrate services, to better serve public needs.”

Over the long term, city authorities will also need to step up — designing smart, connected mobility networks that make switching between modes effortless.

Better docking areas, co-located with bus and rail stations, could be a gamechanger.

More visible, accessible micromobility could slash congestion and cut emissions without adding to car ownership.

If cities get it right, shared transport could become the default — cleaner, cheaper and faster than the car.

If not, gridlock wins.