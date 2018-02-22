Southeast Asia ‘on course to meeting green goals’

Solar panels in Thailand. Image: Shutterstock

Southeast Asian nations are on course to meeting their goal of sourcing 23% of total primary energy from renewables by 2025.

That’s according to new analysis from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), which suggests achieving this target would significantly improve access to affordable clean energy in the region.

Currently, 65 million people in the area have to live without a reliable source of power.

The report claims large improvements can also be made in the heating, cooling and transport sectors.

However, it adds strong investment frameworks need to be put in place to overcome barriers facing the uptake of these technologies.

IRENA Director-General Adnan Z. Amin said: “The accelerated adoption of renewable energy offers broad environmental, economic and social benefits, including creating jobs, reducing air pollution and tackling climate change.

“Policy makers and other development actors should prioritise investment in clean, reliable and affordable energy as a pillar of development across the region.”