‘Mars settlement could use mini-nuclear reactor and dust-proof solar’

A proposed settlement on Mars could host a mini-nuclear reactor and use carbon dioxide sprays to keep microscopic sand off its space-based solar panels.

That’s according to CEO and Co-Founder of space exploration business Mars One, Bas Lansdorp, who spoke to ELN about the logistics of getting to the red planet.

He suggested solar panels are likely to provide most of the project’s power, although said they could be affected by the planet’s dust, which is as fine as cigarette smoke.

To combat this, different methods of cleaning panels will be employed, such as using jets of carbon dioxide to blow debris away.

Mr Lansdorp also said solar panels could be produced onsite to save weight and the costs associated with rocket transportation.

He added small-scale nuclear reactors could allow further growth in the future and said despite negative public opinion, they could be necessary for the first few missions.

