Bulk of small businesses ‘not switching to cheaper water suppliers’

Despite many small businesses viewing themselves as cost-savvy, the majority aren’t switching to cheaper water suppliers.

That’s according to SES Business Water and YouGov, which conducted a survey of 757 people, revealing just 6% of small businesses have switched since the non-domestic market opened a year ago, even though 92% say they carefully manage costs.

The survey also shows only 39% of small businesses are switching providers of other services such as energy, stationery, IT, healthcare and pensions.

The most common reason cited for not switching water suppliers was that it’s not a priority, at nearly a third.

SES Business Water and YouGov say small businesses can expect to see a reduction in their water bills after switching.

Max Langford, SES Business Water’s Commercial Director, said: “Small businesses play a significant role in the country’s economy, but it can be challenging for them to grow and prosper. Therefore, they need to be shrewd when it comes to their spending behaviour, especially in today’s uncertain times.

“However, their inactivity in terms of switching suppliers of key products and services could mean they are missing out on a range of important benefits – for water, these include cost, efficiency and resource savings and better customer support.”