Walmart diverted 78% of its waste from landfill in last financial year

Walmart diverted 78% of its global waste from landfill in the last financial year.

The retailer’s latest sustainability report also shows it sourced 28% of its energy from renewable sources, on track to its goal of getting half of its power from clean technologies by 2050.

It aims to reduce emissions from its value chain by a total of one gigaton by 2030 – to date, around 400 suppliers have got involved with this goal, more than 200 of which having already reported emissions reductions totalling approximately 20 million metric tonnes.

Kathleen McLaughlin, Chief Sustainability Officer for Walmart, said: “At Walmart, we believe strengthening societal systems is not only the responsible thing to do, it also maximises business value.

“Through our initiatives, we hope to accelerate progress and spark collective action on the issues that matter most to our customers, business and communities – helping to transform retail and retail supply chains for economic, environmental and social sustainability.”