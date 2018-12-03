South Norfolk Council to plug in EV charging points

A network of charging points for electric vehicles (EVs) are to be rolled out for South Norfolk Council.

Swedish energy company Vattenfall has signed a deal to install its first chargers in the UK that will be 100% powered by its wind farms.

It has teamed up with BMW Energy Solutions for 20 charging stations in the South Norfolk Council area.

South Norfolk Council Cabinet Member Keith Kiddie said: “Working with our partners, South Norfolk Council is once again leading the way in ensuring that our residents and businesses can benefit from modern technology. We are providing a network of charging points, in our car parks, to encourage and enable electric vehicle owners to shop in our market towns.

“We will also be giving our residents, living in town centres, the opportunity to consider using clean energy and buying an electric car, as they will now have access to charging points overnight.”