Plastics firm puts down the petrol with EV charger upgrade

Polystar Plastics has taken a step towards putting down the petrol by investing in a range of electric vehicle (EV) chargers.

The charging posts installed at the polythene manufacturer’s production base and offices in Southampton allow up to 12 vehicles to be charged at a time.

The firm, which produces refuse sacks, food-grade flexible film packaging and pallet covers, says the infrastructure will help customers reduce their environmental footprint by enabling them to charge EVs while they conduct business.

The posts were installed by energy giant E.ON, which will also maintain and operate the units as well as provide their power supply.

Suchin Talwar, Commercial Director at Polystar Plastics, said: “Developing more environmentally-friendly products is key to our business’ success and we’re focussed on green packaging solutions and products that have a positive environmental impact.

“Alongside this, it made sense to consider our own long term sustainability and installing charging posts has proved a popular decision with our customers and employees.”