York Uni powers up: Solar farm boosts robotic research

The University of York has completed a solar farm project as part of a £1.5 million initiative aimed at enhancing research capabilities in autonomous systems.

The solar farm will serve as a ‘living lab’ for the Institute, offering insights to landowners and operators of solar farms on integrating robotic technology.

The solar farm will be used to develop and test robots and other autonomous technologies for the inspection and maintenance of solar arrays.

Spanning more than 1,400 square metres, the farm includes various panel configurations, including ground installations and a sun-tracking array.

Some panels are also integrated into the Institute’s building as building-integrated photovoltaics.

This project is funded by the UK Research Partnership Investment Fund.

Professor Miles Elsden, Director of the Institute for Safe Autonomy, said: “Robotics, autonomous systems and artificial intelligence have the potential to transform the way we live, travel and work in the future.

“Integrating them with the production of renewable energy will ultimately play a key role in the journey towards net zero.”