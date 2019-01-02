UK to bin food waste by appointing new champion

The government has appointed a Food Waste Champion to help promote awareness of the issue across the country.

Philanthropist Ben Elliot has been appointed by Environment Secretary Michael Gove to help drive forward the government’s plans to cut food waste.

Mr Elliot is the co-founder of lifestyle group Quintessentially – he will now work to support the implementation of the food waste prevention policies outlined in the Resources and Waste Strategy, encourage organisations in the food sector to work together and advise Defra on proposals for the distribution of the £15 million food waste fund.

Unnecessary food waste in the UK currently totals 10.2 million tonnes per year – the nation plans to eliminate all food waste being sent to landfill by 2030.

Environment Secretary Michael Gove said: “Food waste is an economic, environmental and moral scandal. We must end it.

“That’s why I am delighted Ben Elliot is taking up this position and know he will bring the enthusiasm and skills this important role needs. His first task will be to help ensure our £15 million food waste fund redistributes surplus food that would otherwise be wasted to those most in need.”