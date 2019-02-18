Google to string up solar panels over Taiwan’s fishing ponds

Google has announced plans to build a solar project suspended above fishing ponds in Taiwan.

The project marks the technology giant’s entrance into Asia’s renewable energy market – building solar projects over water is becoming increasingly common in the region due to high population density and rising competition for available land.

The firm is partnering with Diode Ventures, Taiyen Green Energy, J&V Energy and New Green Power to build the 10MW facility, which is expected to be completed in 2020.

The plan has yet to be made final but panels are likely to be suspended over the water in a canopy structure.

This technique has the additional benefit of blocking sunlight and reducing evaporation from the ponds, which can be a significant concern in drought-stricken areas.

This can also improve fishing yields and help prevent algae growth on water.

Marsden Hanna, Senior Lead, Global Energy Markets and Strategy at Google Cloud, said: “The local landowners will receive reliable income from renting the space above the fishing ponds to solar projects.”