Total and Ørsted team up for Dunkirk offshore wind farm

Total, Ørsted and Elicio have teamed up to submit a joint bid for an offshore wind project in the French Channel.

The Dunkirk offshore wind farm, which is expected to have a capacity of up to 600MW, is part of France’s call for tenders for the development and operation of the project.

The winning bid is to be announced later this year, with the goal of commissioning the wind farm in 2022.

Philippe Sauquet, President Gas, Renewables and Power at Total said: “Total’s participation in this offshore wind bid is in line with our strategy to develop low carbon electricity business in Europe.

“Our recognised offshore oil and gas know-how combined with Ørsted market-leading expertise across the offshore wind energy value chain, as well as that of Elicio, an experienced developer qualified from the beginning of the bid, provide a solid foundation for success of a safe and competitive project.”