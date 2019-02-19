Nissan and OPUS Campers team up for in-tents battery project

Nissan has teamed up with a camper trailer producer to use old electric vehicle (EV) batteries to deliver up to a week’s worth of off-grid power.

In a collaboration with OPUS Campers, it has developed a camper trailer fitted with its ROAM battery unit, which takes the form of a portable, weatherproof power pack.

With a storage capacity of 700Wh and a power output of 1kWm, the lithium-ion cells can be used to power small appliances, cookers or lights with a 230v plug or to charge smartphones and other devices through its USB ports.

It can even be used in conjunction with solar panels to extend the duration of a trip.

Jonathan Harrison, Managing Director of OPUS said: “At the moment, to go ‘off-grid’ for any lengthy period, you either turn to a fossil-fuel generator – which isn’t good for air quality or a peaceful camping ambience – or you compromise on the power you can use with existing battery solutions.

“This new concept integrating Nissan Energy ROAM is answering real customer needs. Soon campers might be able to take whichever road – or unbeaten track – they choose, safe in the knowledge they will be connected to a robust and sustainable energy supply.”