Webinar: Capitalising from clean energy: finding the right on-site solution

On site energy centres can provide long-term cost and carbon savings, sheltering large energy users from rising energy costs and boosting sustainability through low carbon generation. Industrial sites and commercial property infrastructure are playing an increasing role in the decentralised energy system but technology is rapidly evolving, and no one solution suits all users. Businesses face a myriad of choices, from on-site heat and power generation and waste heat recovery to peaking plant to provide export services.

In this webinar, Stuart Reid and Mark Tarry from AMP Clean Energy will explain how businesses can still benefit from the transition to decentralised energy, despite a changing subsidy environment.

The webinar will consider what options are available to businesses looking to explore a switch to on-site generation, from choosing the best low carbon technology for your site’s needs to overcoming financial obstacles to secure investment.

You’ll also hear real-life examples of how the installation of an on-site peaking plant is helping a commercial property developer attract new tenants and how award-winning British grower Villa Nursery’s CHP plant has reduced their gas spend by £200,000 per annum, and the rewards they have reaped since its installation in 2017.

About AMP Clean Energy

AMP Clean Energy provides businesses with low-carbon heat and power solutions, with significant funding available to invest over the next five years in low carbon and clean tech energy projects. With investment in over 120 low carbon assets, their tailored solutions for high volume heat and electricity users provide long-term cost and carbon savings through fully financed, turnkey solutions.

Speakers:

• Stuart Reid, Managing Director (Projects), AMP Clean Energy

• Mark Tarry, Chief Financial Officer, AMP Clean Energy

• Case studies: Villa Nursery & Centric Power