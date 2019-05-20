Efficiency & Environment, Finance & Markets

Could Fortnite be the reason behind a collective £85.8m bill?

New research suggests the energy impact of children playing video games adds up to a staggering amount across the UK each year

ELN TV

By Jonny Bairstow
More Articles
Monday 20 May 2019
Fortnite
Image: Pryimak Anastasiia / Shutterstock

The energy impact of children playing video games adds up to a staggering £85.8 million each year.

That’s according to research from energy auto-switching service Migrate, which says gaming costs parents up to £26.88 per child.

The new study estimates gaming sessions on consoles over the next bank holiday weekend alone will add £894,096 to bills alone.

The average gaming session lasts 2.5 hours and around 40% said their children played video games daily – this means households are powering games consoles and TVs for a total of around 37 solid days a year.

The most popular game was Fortnite, followed by FIFA 19, Call of Duty: Black Ops, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Mario Kart.

Migrate CEO George Chalmers said; “While powering a single games console for a few hours a week is unlikely to break the bank, our research does show that the amount of energy used by most modern consoles can be higher than you might think.”

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast