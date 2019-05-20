Waste gasification demonstration plant starts producing syngas

A waste gasification plant has started to produce clean syngas which can be used for the generation of electricity, heat, hydrogen and liquid fuels in the UK.

Backed by the Energy Technologies Institute (ETI), the 1.5MW Waste Gasification Commercial Demonstration Plant has been built at the Sustainable Energy Centre in partnership with Kew Technologies.

It says the technology is “cleaner, more efficient and more compact” than many other energy from waste designs and could be suitable for providing heat and power to factories, hospitals as well as small towns.

The ETI adds the team at the plant has started to produce syngas “at a quality exceeding initial prediction”, with the standard gas engine efficiency increasing more than 25%, resulting in an amplified energy output.

Wood syngas will be used to drive the gas engine over the coming months and by late summer this year, it is expected to convert around 40 tonnes a day of post recycling, refuse derived fuel (RDF) to clean energy.

Once fully operational, the waste gasification plant will provide enough electricity to power 2,500 homes.

Paul Winstanley, ETI Project Manager said: “This is an important step for the plant and our goal to generate clean electricity using the waste gasification process. The results so far have been very promising in producing a clean and consistent syngas from waste in the form of RDF.

“Our science-based test programme is allowing us to effectively support the automated operation of the plant. I’m looking forward to seeing the plant produce electricity soon.”