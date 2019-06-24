Fiat Chrysler teams up with ENGIE and Enel X to drive EV charging

Fiat Chrysler has signed two agreements with ENGIE and Enel X to offer charging points to its customers for electric vehicles (EVs) it is planning to roll out.

The deals will support the car manufacturer’s production and distribution of plug-in hybrid and fully electric models planned over the next five years.

The partnerships will offer private and public charging solutions, including providing preliminary feasibility assessment and installation as well as ongoing management and maintenance of the technologies.

The companies will also collaborate on the development of apps that will enable customers to locate public charging points as well as book and pay for services via their vehicle’s integrated connectivity capability.

Mike Manley, CEO of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) said: “These partnerships build on the e-mobility strategy we announced last year as part of our five-year business plan. We are assembling an eco-system of partners, products and services across multiple markets to meet and exceed the rapidly evolving expectations of our customers for electrified vehicles.”

FCA plans to install around 700 Enel X charging stations at its Italian plants, offices and research and development centres over the next two years.

Enel X will co-operate with FCA in Italy, Spain and Portugal, while ENGIE will collaborate in Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Netherland, Poland, Slovakia, Sweden, Switzerland and the UK.