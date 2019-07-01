SP Energy Networks awards £10m for green projects

SP Energy Networks has awarded a share of £10 million for projects that help power up the green economy in Scotland.

The funding is being granted through the Green Economy Fund, supporting projects that include a community hydropower station, a micro heat network, electric bin lorries and e-bike hire schemes.

It is part of SP Energy Networks’ commitment to contribute up to £20 million over a two-year period to support initiatives that will benefit the people of Scotland and support the nation’s ambitious green energy plans and local economic growth.

Chief Executive Frank Mitchell said: “We are delighted to recognise some of Scotland’s greenest and most innovative projects by awarding them funding to further their vital work.

“Scotland has always been a nation of innovators and today we are recognising 21 incredibly innovative projects. We believe in supporting our communities by investing directly in projects that deliver low carbon solutions and also create the economic benefits locally that can come from driving to zero carbon.

“At SP Energy Networks, we share the Scottish Government’s vision of making a cleaner, greener Scotland by accelerating our green economy in order to deliver a better future quicker for our communities.”