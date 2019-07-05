Cuba on a greener path with new 10MW solar power plant

A new solar power plant that will deliver enough electricity to power nearly 7,000 homes has been inaugurated in Cuba today.

The 10MW plant supports the Cuban Government’s national goals to reduce the use of fossil fuels for power generation and increase the share of renewables to 24% by 2030.

The $15 million (£12m) project is also expected to help reduce around 12,700 tons of carbon emissions a year.

It has been backed by Cuba’s Ministry of Energy and Mines, the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) and the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA)

Energy and Mines Minister Raúl García Barreiro said: “Not only has the funding from ADFD helped in achieving outlined national priorities but also helped in the completion of this transformative venture. The unique and important partnership with ADFD has aided in meeting the country’s energy targets.

“Furthermore, the IRENA/ADFD Project Facility is a testament to the importance of cross-border innovative solutions in renewable energy. The 10MW grid-connected solar PV project will help in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and increase the share of renewables in Cuba’s energy mix.”