Solar panel firm fined £40k after worker falls through skylight

A company has been fined £40,000 after a worker fell through a fragile skylight during the installation of solar panels at a farm workshop in East Sussex.

An employee of SolarUK was carrying out installation work on the roof in Ninfield on 23rd July 2018 and as he stood to move, he stepped on the unprotected skylight and fell around four metres to the workshop floor.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said the accident left the worker with multiple and long term injuries to his wrist.

Its investigation found although the company knew the risks from fragile surfaces and unprotected edges, it “failed to plan or supervise the work” to ensure access to hazardous areas was prevented.

SolarUK, based in Battle, pleaded guilty to breaching regulations and was also ordered to pay additional costs of £2,000 and a victim surcharge of £170.

HSE Inspector Nicola Wellard said: “The risks associated with fragile roofs are widely known throughout this industry. Failing to protect workers from this risk is inexcusable. Simple safety measures could have prevented this incident and the long term injuries to the worker.”

ELN has contacted SolarUK for a statement.