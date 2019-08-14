Wales and Ireland climate collaboration granted €1.3m EU funding

The EU is supporting a new climate change collaboration between Wales and Ireland with funding totalling €1.3 million (£1.2m).

The two-year Coastal Communities Adapting Together (CCAT) project will look at the regional implications of climate change, focusing on the coastal communities of Milford Haven and Pembroke Dock in Wales and Rush and Portrane in North County Dublin in Ireland.

It will also look for commercial opportunities for marine energy from the Irish Sea, seeking creative solutions to globally important climate issues.

Local people will be encouraged to observe, interpret and record data about their community and coastal environment and to take an active role in adapting their communities and businesses as part of the project.

It is being funded through the EU’s Ireland-Wales co-operation programme and will be led by University College Dublin in partnership with Cardiff University, University College Cork, Pembrokeshire Coastal Forum, Fingal County Council and the Port of Milford Haven.

The Ireland-Wales programme is supporting businesses and organisations across both nations to work together in areas including climate change and innovation.

Counsel General and Brexit Minister Jeremy Miles, who oversees EU funding in Wales said: “Bringing together top climate change researchers, industry experts and local government from across Wales and Ireland will help us understand the changing environment and how it impacts on coastal communities on both sides of the Irish Sea. It’s one more practical example of real action we are taking to respond to the climate emergency.

“I’m delighted to see our nations collaborating on this project, helping to address vital climate change priorities.”