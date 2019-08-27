ExxonMobil partners up for new carbon capture tech

ExxonMobil has joined forces with Mosaic Materials to explore new technology that can capture carbon dioxide from different sources of emissions.

The latter company has progressed research on a process that uses porous solids, known as metal-organics frameworks, to separate carbon from air or flue gas.

Mosaic Materials says it is developing adsorbent-based separation technologies that can significantly reduce the energy and cost of large-scale gas separations, including post-combustion carbon capture and the direct removal of CO2 from air.

The new agreement between the two companies aims to evaluate opportunities for industrial uses of the technology at scale.

Vijay Swarup, Vice President of research and development for ExxonMobil Research and Engineering Company said: “New technologies in carbon capture will be critical enablers for us to meet growing energy demands, while reducing emissions.

“Our agreement with Mosaic expands our carbon capture technology research portfolio, which is evaluating multiple pathways – including evaluation of carbonate fuel cells and direct air capture – to reduce costs and enable large-scale deployment. Adding Mosaic’s approach will allow us to build on their work to evaluate the potential for this technology to have a meaningful impact in reducing carbon dioxide emissions.”