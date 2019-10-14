Solar megaproject ‘to put UAE among world’s renewable leaders’

The United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) planned 2GW solar megaproject puts the nation among the world’s major renewable players.

That’s according to GlobalData, which said the project would be the biggest single-site solar facility in the world.

Emirates Water & Electricity Company (Ewec) issued the tender for the project shortly after completing the largest solar project in the world, the 1.17GW Sweihan solar project in Abu Dhabi – on 31st October, international renewable energy developers will submit proposals to Abu Dhabi to develop the new 2GW site.

The project has attracted “significant interest” from almost 50 energy companies, of which 25 participated in the prequalification process.

Global Data says the nation’s drive towards renewables will increase grid flexibility, reduce emissions and help it work towards long-term energy goals.

Andrew Roscoe, Editor at GlobalData’s MEED energy, said: “The UAE is now a leading player in the development of large-scale renewable energy schemes. It is also making remarkable progress on its ambitious path towards 44% of its energy coming from renewable sources by 2050.

“The 2GW project provides a clear indication of the emirate’s strategy for producing energy. The peak power produced from the emirate’s large photovoltaic plants will enable increased flexibility in the grid, with 5.6GW of baseload capacity due to come online in the next few years from the Barakah nuclear project currently being developed.”