‘Complicated’ waste scheme hits Pembrokeshire

A new waste scheme set out by Pembrokeshire Council in Wales has been branded “too complicated” by some residents.

According to BBC reports, a number of older and disabled people have voiced concern that they may not be able to follow a new recycling scheme that collects waste across six separately sorted streams.

It involves rubbish being split into a bag for cardboard, a box for paper, a bag for plastic and metal packaging, a box for food waste, a box for glass and a clear bag for small batteries.

It will be rolled out to 61,000 homes on Monday in a bid to help people recycle more materials at home.

However, some residents, such as 70-year-old Marjorie Sullivan of Abercych, said she would have to climb a long flight of stairs and then drive to the road to have the bags collected.

The council said it was “confident” people could adapt and noted offenders who refuse to recycle could face a fine of up to £150.