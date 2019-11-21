The Future of Design and Technology Summit is tomorrow – don’t miss it!

Tomorrow at the IET building in Savoy Place, London, The Future of Design and Technology Summit will be taking place, with ELN as its exclusive online energy news partner.

The industry event is set to create investment opportunities, channel interest from investors globally and showcase the latest cutting-edge technology and advances in AI tech, EV’s, Cleantech, Smart Energy, Blockchain, IoT and Carbon Zero initiatives.

The Turing Lecture Theatre will play host to state-of-the-art audiovisual facilities, virtual event capacity, an enlarged screen and a built-in stage, with high-profile speakers including climate change strategist Tadhg Giles of Climate Valley, Managing Director and Founder of qEnergy Dr Li Yao and Yolanda Berry, Principal Consultant for UK Behavioural Economics, along with many more.

ELN Editor Sumit Bose will also be hosting one of the panels on the day so come along, listen in and have a chat at our stand.

Don’t forget to take a look at the rest of the current speaker line-up and order your 10% discounted tickets using the ELN10 Promo code by clicking right here.