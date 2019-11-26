New York backs tech that cuts installation time for ground-source heat pumps

A new drilling technology that is expected to enable ground-source heat pumps to be installed faster than traditional equipment while cutting costs has been granted funding.

Dandelion Energy claims its Sonic Drill Suite technology reduces the time it takes to install geothermal systems from up to one week to one day, with its research and development aiming to reduce the cost of drilling by up to 50%.

Its smaller design also enables installations at homes where traditional, larger drilling equipment cannot be used, expanding access to 25% more locations throughout New York and can help reduce costs for homeowners by 20%.

Ground-source heat pumps, or geothermal systems, operate by harnessing the Earth’s ground temperature as a heating and cooling source.

During the winter, heat is extracted from the ground through an underground pipe system and distributed throughout the building via a compressor and circulation pumps. The process is reversed during the summer and the cooler ground temperatures are tapped into.

The new technology was developed and tested by Dandelion as part of the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority’s (NYSERDA) challenge, which supports clean energy companies looking to develop, commercialise and demonstrate new technologies for heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems.

The heating and cooling of buildings are currently responsible for around one third of the greenhouse gas emissions in New York State.

Co-Founder and CTO James Quazi said: “Dandelion Energy’s mission is to make geothermal available and affordable for everyone. Our new Sonic Drill Suite expands access to cleaner, more affordable home heating and cooling. That’s good for our planet and our economy.

“We’ve focused on developing technology that lowers cost, increases speed, and reduces the size and disperses the weight of the drilling equipment so more people can access this vital clean technology.”

Alicia Barton, President and CEO, NYSERDA, added: “This new technology is a game-changer for the clean heating and cooling industry and will significantly help scale up the number of homes using geothermal systems, which is critical to meeting Governor Cuomo’s nation-leading clean energy goals.

“We applaud forward-thinking companies such as Dandelion for bringing their cost-effective and innovative solutions to the marketplace, expanding consumer options and helping us reduce harmful emissions and stewarding the environment for generations to come.”