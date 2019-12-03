Cellnex Telecom dials in to Science Based Target initiative

Cellnex Telecom has signed up to the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi).

The wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructure operator, which owns and manages a portfolio of 53,000 sites across Europe, has set greenhouse gas emission reduction goals in alignment with the Paris Agreement.

The SBTi is a joint initiative by CDP, the UN Global Compact, the World Resources Institute and the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) – it currently involves more than 700 companies around the world.

Cellnex Telecom says its sustainability plan, to be implemented over the next five years, will improve economic, social and environmental sustainability and suggests it takes into account the expectations of its largest stakeholders.

The firm has also signed the ‘Business Ambition for 1.5°C’ commitment for large businesses and organisations to reducing greenhouse gas emissions.