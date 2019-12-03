Offshore wind: Eversource, Nexans and Ørsted ink US cable deal

An agreement has been signed by Eversource, Nexans and Ørsted for up to 1,000km of subsea high voltage export cables for offshore wind farms in North America.

The deal is for offshore wind farms being developed by Ørsted, which includes the 700MW Revolution project off the coast of Rhode Island and Connecticut and the 880MW Sunrise Wind project off the coast of New York.

Nexans is investing in a US facility that will manufacture the subsea high-voltage cables with a 10,000-ton capacity, with the first delivery of the cables expected by 2022.

Vincent Dessale, Senior Executive Vice President, Nexans Subsea and Land Systems Business Group said: “Our partnership with Ørsted and Eversource will accelerate the energy transition in North America and bring Nexans’ industry-leading subsea cable technology to the US.

“Nexans’ advanced subsea cables will contribute both to the overall performance and to increasing the energy efficiency of Ørsted’s projects.”