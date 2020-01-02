US grocer Giant Eagle to eliminate single-use plastics by 2025

US grocer Giant Eagle has committed to eliminating single-use plastics from its operations by 2025.

The supermarket chain, which has 474 stores in Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Indiana and Maryland, is to launch a six-month pilot project testing reusable bags in a number of its locations.

The chain says it will make reusable bags available for 99¢ (77p) each and sell paper bags for 10¢ (8p) as part of the trial, which aims to gauge the reaction of customers.

Single-use grocery bags have been widely criticised in recent times for being extremely hard to dispose of in an environmentally-friendly way – UK chain Boots is one of the many brands that has swapped plastic carrier bags with brown paper alternatives in a number of its stores in order to reduce the amount of single-use plastic it uses.