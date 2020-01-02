African and South American sustainability ‘leaps and bounds ahead of EU’

African and South American nations are more than twice as green in terms of energy usage than most EU countries.

That’s according to Business Electricity Prices, which analysed recent global data from the International Energy Agency (IEA) – it notes while many EU countries are struggling to reach their 32% renewable energy usage target by 2030, nations such as Paraguay and the Democratic Republic of the Congo are already producing 100% renewable energy.

It notes while the UK has a higher percentage of renewable energy production than Germany and France, it still has a smaller proportion of clean power than 58 other countries.

The report highlights nine South American and 15 African countries already have a cleaner fuel mix than the UK and reveals less than half of EU member states have reached their 2020 targets for renewable energy consumption.

It says while Zimbabwe, Zambia, Namibia and Mozambique are all generating a fuel mix of at least 50% renewable energy, the majority of Europe still relies on fossil fuel-heavy fuel mixes, with the exception of Norway and Albania.

The study states: “If the EU has any hopes of hitting its 2030 energy targets, some serious developments need to be made. Business Electricity Prices has explored how the top green countries have committed to renewable energy resources and how harnessing all of a country’s natural resources could be how the rest of the world catches up.”