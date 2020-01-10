India launches tender for 1.2GW of new solar capacity

India has launched a tender for 1.2GW of new solar capacity.

Making up the eighth wave of photovoltaic capacity offered by the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), the round will see bidders pitch for up to 300MW of generation capacity per project.

SECI will sign a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with successful bidders at a maximum price of $0.039/kWh (£0.030) – it says projects can take the form of single sites or be aggregated from blocks of generation capacity within a single state.

SECI says it will sell the clean electricity to state utilities and notes the deadline for proposals is 4th February.

India invested more money in solar energy than coal-fired generation for the first time ever in 2018.