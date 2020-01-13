New $105m funding approved for renewable energy projects across eight nations

A total of eight renewable energy projects such as solar and wind farms across eight countries are being backed with $105 million (£81m) of funding.

The projects in Antigua and Barbuda, Burkina Faso, Chad, Cuba, the Maldives, Nepal, Saint Lucia and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines have been selected under the seventh cycle of the facility between Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) and the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

Their programme supports developing nations in securing low cost capital for renewable energy projects to increase energy access, improve livelihoods and advance sustainable development.

Projects include the installation of 20 biogas digesters which will convert organic waste into energy in Nepal, an 8MW solar and wind hybrid power plant in Antigua and Barbuda, a 6MW solar plant in Chad and a battery storage unit and 10MW solar power plant in Saint Lucia.

Francesco La Camera, Director-General of IRENA, said: “Overcoming investment needs for energy transformation infrastructure is one of the most notable barriers to the achievement of national goals. Therefore, the provision of capital to support the adoption of renewable energy is key to low carbon sustainable economic development and plays a central role in bringing about positive social outcomes.

“The record levels of funding announced in this cycle of the facility will not only support the eight chosen countries in their pursuit of energy and climate plans but will also further global ambitions to build a sustainable future.”