EU project to improve battery lifecycle and performance launched in Spain

The first battery innovation project in Europe using neutron diffraction techniques has been launched in Spain.

Launched under the Consortium for Battery Innovation’s (CBI) new technical programme, the initiative is said to be the first lead battery research project to be announced under the EU Green Deal.

Neutron diffraction allows scientists to observe and explore processes occurring inside lead batteries during operation – European consortium member Exide Technologies has partnered with the Institute of Materials Science of Aragon (ICMA) to work in this field and together, they ultimately aim to improve lifecycle and performance to help produce the next generation of advanced lead batteries.

Dr Alistair Davidson, Director of CBI, said: “This project, the first to be launched in Europe, demonstrates the kind of cutting-edge research now being undertaken by the advanced lead battery industry to ensure our reliable and high-quality batteries continue to play a central role in delivering Europe’s new Green Deal and support the creation of a climate-neutral continent by 2050.

“Neutron diffraction probes deeper than x-rays and can provide another perspective into improving the performance of lead batteries. The analysis we’re conducting in Spain will help us develop new high-performing lead batteries.”

The second stage of the project will be an analysis of the results.

CBI’s new technical programme aims to increase battery cycle life fivefold to 5,000 cycles for energy storage applications by 2022.